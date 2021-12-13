Saudi, Iranian experts discuss security at dialogue in Amman, Jordanian agency says

Saudi and Iranian experts took part in a security dialogue in the Jordanian capital Amman which discussed confidence-building measures between the regional rivals, Jordan's state news agency Petra reported on Monday.

A senior Iranian diplomat told Reuters that no Iranian official attended the session, which Petra said was hosted by the Arab Institute for Security Studies. "What was held in Amman was not an official meeting. But of course such meetings between academics are useful to give better understanding about realities between the two neighbours," the diplomat said.

There was no immediate comment from Saudi Arabia on the security dialogue in Amman. Riyadh and Tehran started direct talks this year with four rounds held in Iraq. Diplomacy among academics from the two countries has taken place in the past.

