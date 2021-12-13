Left Menu

Haryana Police held over 1,800 POs, bail jumpers since January: DGP

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-12-2021 16:14 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 16:10 IST
Haryana Police held over 1,800 POs, bail jumpers since January: DGP
The Haryana Police's crime branch has arrested 1,831 proclaimed offenders and bail jumpers since January this year.

Director General of Police (DGP) P K Agrawal said police nabbed 918 POs and 913 bail jumpers from across the state.

Among the arrested, many were evading their arrest for a long time, he said.

A special drive was initiated against the criminals on the directions of Home Minister Anil Vij.

''We believe such elements can be a threat for people and disrupt law and order, besides executing any crime,'' he said.

Agrawal said modern technology and other resources should be fully utilised to arrest such offenders and anti-social elements.

''The Haryana Police is constantly working to keep a tab on movements and activities of the criminals and anti-social elements. Such operations against the POs, bail jumpers as well as other hardened criminals will continue to improve the atmosphere of security in society,'' he added.

