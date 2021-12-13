MP: Guna district PRO dies in road accident

The public relations officer of Madhya Pradesh's Guna district administration was killed after his vehicle overturned here on Monday morning, a police official said.

The accident occurred when the PRO, K P Dangi (58), was returning to Guna from Berasia town in the state capital Bhopal, located about 200 km from here, after attending a marriage, sources said.

He was alone in the jeep and driving himself when it hit a road divider and overturned, sub-divisional officer of police Munish Rajoria said.

He died while being rushed to Biora town for treatment, the official said.

A probe is underway into the incident, he added. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Home Minister Narottam Mishra condoled the death of Dangi, the official added.

