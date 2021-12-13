Left Menu

Soldier shoots himself dead with rifle in JK's Kupwara

An army soldier allegedly died by suicide in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said. Havildar S S Arjun allegedly shot himself with his service rifle in the early hours at Drangyari in Chowkibal area, they said.The jawan succumbed to injuries later, they said. The reason for the soldier taking such an extreme step was not immediately known.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 13-12-2021 16:56 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 16:25 IST
Soldier shoots himself dead with rifle in JK's Kupwara
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An army soldier allegedly died by suicide in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said. Havildar S S Arjun allegedly shot himself with his service rifle in the early hours at Drangyari in Chowkibal area, they said.

The jawan succumbed to injuries later, they said. The reason for the soldier taking such an extreme step was not immediately known.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities at first-of-its kind nanotechnology centre in Northeast

IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities at first-of-its kind nanotechno...

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -draft statement

EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -dra...

 Global
3
Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after review; Japan researchers use ostrich cells to make glowing COVID-19 detection masks and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after revi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021