Left Menu

16-year-old strangles cousin to pay off video game debts in Nagaur

The boy, Praveen Sharma, had gone missing with his mobile phone on December 8 and his family had lodged a complaint at Ladnun Police Station, they said.The 16-year-old accused allegedly killed his cousin and sent a message through a fake ID to one of his uncles in Assam demanding a ransom of Rs 5 lakh to release the boy, police said.The body was exhumed today on the basis of the information provided by the accused brother.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 13-12-2021 17:15 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 17:15 IST
16-year-old strangles cousin to pay off video game debts in Nagaur
  • Country:
  • India

A teenage boy strangled and buried his 12-year-old cousin in Nagaur to pay off debts he amassed playing online games, police said on Monday. The boy, Praveen Sharma, had gone missing with his mobile phone on December 8 and his family had lodged a complaint at Ladnun Police Station, they said.

The 16-year-old accused allegedly killed his cousin and sent a message through a fake ID to one of his uncles in Assam demanding a ransom of Rs 5 lakh to release the boy, police said.

''The body was exhumed today on the basis of the information provided by the accused brother. The accused has been detained. Last rites were performed after post mortem,'' Ladnun Police Station SHO Rajendra Singh said. Police used surveillance of mobile phones to solve the murder mystery, he said.

According to Police, both brothers used to play mobile video games PUBG and Free Fire. The accused had taken money from locals to play these games and had incurred losses, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities at first-of-its kind nanotechnology centre in Northeast

IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities at first-of-its kind nanotechno...

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -draft statement

EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -dra...

 Global
3
Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after review; Japan researchers use ostrich cells to make glowing COVID-19 detection masks and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after revi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021