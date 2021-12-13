Left Menu

Man, 60, dies after being thrashed by daughter-in-law in Bundi village

The deceased, Ramlal Meghwal alias Ramdev, died Sunday night succumbing to critical head injuries he received during the beating, police said.According to police, Meghwal was thrashed with a stick by his 30-year-old daughter-in-law on Saturday at their home in Anthra village. A case of murder was lodged against Dhannibai, wife of Satyanarayan Meghwal, after Meghwals death, Kumar said.

PTI | Kota | Updated: 13-12-2021 17:49 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 17:49 IST
A 60-year-old man allegedly beaten up by his daughter-in-law two days ago succumbed to injuries here in the MBS hospital of the city, police said on Monday. The deceased, Ramlal Meghwal alias Ramdev, died Sunday night succumbing to critical head injuries he received during the beating, police said.

According to police, Meghwal was thrashed with a stick by his 30-year-old daughter-in-law on Saturday at their home in Anthra village. Meghwal was critically injured in the fight which took place when his son was not at home, Bundi Sadar Police Station ASI Inder Kumar said. His minor grandchildren narrated the story to his son when he returned home, hearing which he lodged a case with the police, he said. A case of murder was lodged against Dhannibai, wife of Satyanarayan Meghwal, after Meghwal’s death, Kumar said. The body of the deceased was handed over to the family members after a post mortem by the medical board on Monday morning, he said. Dhannibai has been detained for interrogation in the matter, he added.

