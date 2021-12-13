Online voter registration: 28 booked in Bhiwandi, Belapur for submitting fake documents

As many as 28 people have been booked for submitting fake documents to get their names enrolled as voters in Thane district, a poll official said on Monday.

Deputy District Election Officer Archana Kadam told PTI the revision of electoral rolls is underway with those wanting their names to be included having to upload documents online.

''We found 28 people had submitted fake documents. These comprise six in Bhiwandi East Assembly seat and 22 in Belapur Assembly seat. We have filed a complaint with local police,'' Kadam said.

