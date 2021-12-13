Left Menu

Online voter registration: 28 booked in Bhiwandi, Belapur for submitting fake documents

PTI | Thane | Updated: 13-12-2021 17:49 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 17:49 IST
Online voter registration: 28 booked in Bhiwandi, Belapur for submitting fake documents
As many as 28 people have been booked for submitting fake documents to get their names enrolled as voters in Thane district, a poll official said on Monday.

Deputy District Election Officer Archana Kadam told PTI the revision of electoral rolls is underway with those wanting their names to be included having to upload documents online.

''We found 28 people had submitted fake documents. These comprise six in Bhiwandi East Assembly seat and 22 in Belapur Assembly seat. We have filed a complaint with local police,'' Kadam said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

