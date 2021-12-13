Left Menu

Arsenic contamination found in water supply of 1,802 habitations: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 17:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Water supply in 1,802 habitations across 37 districts in six states was found to be affected by arsenic contamination, the Jal Shakti ministry said on Monday.

Responding to a question in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Prahlad Singh Patel said states and union territories (UTs) have been advised to install community water purification plants (CWPPs), especially in arsenic and fluoride affected habitations to provide potable water to every household at the rate of eight to 10 litres per capita per day to meet their drinking and cooking requirements, According to data shared by him, 1,802 habitations across 37 districts in six states were found to be affected with arsenic in their water supply.

Assam (47 habitations), Bihar (11), Jharkhand (1), Punjab (570), Uttar Pradesh (107), and West Bengal (1,077), are the six states where 1,802 habitations are impacted by arsenic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

