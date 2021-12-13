Left Menu

National helpline launched to ensure proper implementation of SC/ST Act, report violations

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2021 18:00 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 18:00 IST
The National Helpline Against Atrocities (NHAA) was launched on Monday to ensure proper implementation of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and to report any violation.

The round-the-clock helpline was launched by Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar. He said helpline number '14566' will ensure proper implementation of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 and it can be accessed by making a voice call or VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol, also called IP telephony) either from a mobile or landline number of any telecom operator across the country.

The act was enacted with a prime objective of preventing atrocities on members of Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).

Kumar said that also available as a web-based self-service portal, the NHAA will generate awareness about provisions of the Prevention of Atrocities (PoA) Act, 1989 and the Protection of Civil Right (PCR) Act, 1955 that are aimed at ending discrimination and providing protection to all. It will ensure that every complaint is registered as FIR, relief is provided, all registered complaints are probed and all chargesheets filed are prosecuted in courts for decision, all within the given timelines in the act.

A docket number shall be given for each complaint received from victim/complainant/ NGOs regarding non-compliance of the PCR Act, 1955 and the PoA Act, 1989.

The status of the grievance can be tracked online by the complainant or the NGOs and every provision of the acts related to victim shall be monitored and compliance shall be ensured by triggering communication or reminders with the state or UT implementing authorities in the form of sending messages or e-mails, Kumar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

