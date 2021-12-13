Left Menu

FIR against Mumbai music concert organiser for violating COVID-19 norms

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-12-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 18:06 IST
FIR against Mumbai music concert organiser for violating COVID-19 norms
  • Country:
  • India

Police have registered an FIR against the organiser of singer AP Dhillon's live concert at a luxury hotel here for allegedly violating COVID-19 protocols, an official said on Monday, an action coming in the midst of growing concern over the new Omicron variant.

The show was held at the hotel in suburban Santacruz (East) on Sunday.

According to the official, the FIR was registered against one Siddhesh Khodaskar, who had organised the event, at the Vakola police station on Sunday night.

Soon after the concert started in the evening, videos of the event went viral on social media and a police team reached the hotel to check if COVID-19 norms were being followed.

The police team found the norms put in place to check the spread of coronavirus were being flouted and the venue was also overcrowded, the official said.

The police took suo motu (on its own) cognizance of the matter and lodged the FIR under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease danger­ous to life), and also relevant provisions of the Disaster Management Act, he said.

It has come into light that the organiser had taken all the required permissions from the Mumbai civic body BMC for the concert, but did not follow the guidelines formulated for such gatherings, the official said.

Further investigation was underway.

The emergence of the Omicron variant of coronavirus in Africa last month has fuelled fresh worries about the pandemic. Till December 12, Maharashtra had reported 18 cases of Omicron, classified as a 'variant of concern' by the WHO.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities at first-of-its kind nanotechnology centre in Northeast

IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities at first-of-its kind nanotechno...

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -draft statement

EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -dra...

 Global
3
Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after review; Japan researchers use ostrich cells to make glowing COVID-19 detection masks and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after revi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021