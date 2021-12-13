Italy tax police seek documents from 11 soccer clubs in agents' tax evasion case
Italy's tax police has requested 11 soccer clubs, including Juventus, Inter Milan and AC Milan, to provide documents about business transactions they had with two sports agents who are under investigation, prosecutors in Milan said on Monday.
- Country:
- Italy
Italy's tax police has requested 11 soccer clubs, including Juventus, Inter Milan and AC Milan, to provide documents about business transactions they had with two sports agents who are under investigation, prosecutors in Milan said on Monday. The investigations target an Italian sports agent and another sports agent, who is not Italian but whose nationality has not been identified, over alleged tax evasion and money laundering in transactions carried out in Italy, the Milan prosecutors' office said in a statement.
The companies of the Italian sports agent are currently being searched, the prosecutors said. The 11 soccer teams are not part of the ongoing investigations and were just asked to provide documents, the prosecutors said.
(Reporting Emilio Parodi, writing by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Susan Fenton)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Inter beats Venezia 2-0, Juventus loses to Atalanta
Germany beats Djokovic's Serbia; Italy advances at Davis Cup
Science News Roundup: Italy and France sign agreement on space launchers; Archaeologists find 800-year old mummy in Peru
Bryan Adams is 'on the mend' after testing Covid positive in Italy
Science News Roundup: Italy and France sign agreement on space launchers; Archaeologists find 800-year old mummy in Peru