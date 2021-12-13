Left Menu

Italy tax police seek documents from 11 soccer clubs in agents' tax evasion case

Italy's tax police has requested 11 soccer clubs, including Juventus, Inter Milan and AC Milan, to provide documents about business transactions they had with two sports agents who are under investigation, prosecutors in Milan said on Monday.

13-12-2021
Italy's tax police has requested 11 soccer clubs, including Juventus, Inter Milan and AC Milan, to provide documents about business transactions they had with two sports agents who are under investigation, prosecutors in Milan said on Monday. The investigations target an Italian sports agent and another sports agent, who is not Italian but whose nationality has not been identified, over alleged tax evasion and money laundering in transactions carried out in Italy, the Milan prosecutors' office said in a statement.

The companies of the Italian sports agent are currently being searched, the prosecutors said. The 11 soccer teams are not part of the ongoing investigations and were just asked to provide documents, the prosecutors said.

