Punjab CM lays foundation stones of development projects in Kharar, Morinda

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday laid the foundation stones of several significant projects worth Rs 100 crore aimed at the overall development of Kharar and Morinda towns, an official statement said.He laid the foundation stones of an industrial training institute, an indoor sports hall including an auditorium and a football field worth a total of Rs 20 crore in Kharars Tripri village and thanked the village panchayat for donating eight acres of land.The ITI building would be completed by the end of January 2022, while the indoor sports hall would be completed by August 2022, Channi said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-12-2021 18:55 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 18:24 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday laid the foundation stones of several significant projects worth Rs 100 crore aimed at the overall development of Kharar and Morinda towns, an official statement said.

He laid the foundation stones of an industrial training institute, an indoor sports hall including an auditorium and a football field worth a total of Rs 20 crore in Kharar's Tripri village and thanked the village panchayat for donating eight acres of land.

''The ITI building would be completed by the end of January 2022, while the indoor sports hall would be completed by August 2022,'' Channi said. The football field would be completed by April next year, he added.

In Morinda, Channi laid the foundation stones of water supply and sewerage projects, among others, worth Rs 74.32 crore, according to the statement.

Channi pointed out that the water supply project would ensure clean water for Morinda and Kharar from the Kajauli waterworks.

He also laid the foundation stone of the new office building of the sub-divisional magistrate. Spread over 2 acres, the building will be built at a cost of Rs 5 crore, the statement said.

