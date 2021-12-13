Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-12-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 18:31 IST
Phone tapping case: MHA opposes Maha govt plea seeking documents as 'vague, untenable'
The Union Home ministry has opposed a plea of the Maharashtra government seeking some documents from it in connection with a case registered over alleged phone tapping and has termed it ''vague and untenable''.

The case was registered at BKC cyber police station in Mumbai on the complaint of the Maharashtra Intelligence Department against unidentified persons for allegedly tapping phones illegally and leaking certain confidential documents.

The alleged tapping of phones had taken place when IPS official Rashmi Shukla headed the state Intelligence Department, leading to a furore, with the parties in the ruling alliance in Maharashtra alleging that Shukla tapped phones without permission.

In its reply on Friday through advocate Shreeram Shirsat, the Ministry of Home Affairs said the Maharashtra government's application in the metropolitan court in October had failed to specify which document it wanted and from whom, and sought that the application be dismissed.

The matter is likely to be heard on December 18.

Earlier, Shukla had informed the Bombay HC that the Maharashtra government had given permission for interception of certain phone numbers to authenticate complaints of corruption in police transfers and postings.

