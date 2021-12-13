PM Modi boards cruise at Ravidas Ghat in Varanasi to watch 'Ganga Aarti'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday boarded Vivekanand Cruise at Ravidas Ghat in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. The Prime Minister is scheduled to take part in 'Ganga aarti.'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityamath was seen accompanying the Prime Minister. Other Deputy Chief Minister of BJP ruled states also present. Several earthen lamps were lit at the Ravidas ghat welcoming the Prime Minister. The Vivekanand Cruise was also decked up with lights.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister offered prayers to Sant Ravidas in Varanasi after inaugurating the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi. PM Modi also took a boat ride from Lalita Ghat to Ravidas Ghat with UP CM Yogi Adityanath after having lunch with the workers involved in the construction work of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor.

Prime Minister inaugurated phase 1 of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham project at Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, which has been constructed at a cost of around Rs 339 crore. A total of 23 buildings will be inaugurated in phase 1 of the project. They will provide a variety of facilities to the pilgrims visiting Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple, including Yatri Suvidha Kendras, Tourist Facilitation Centre, Vedic Kendra, Mumukshu Bhavan, Bhogshala, City Museum, Viewing Gallery, Food Court, among others.

Prime Minister's vision was also to ensure that all heritage structures be preserved during the course of the development of the project. This foresight came in handy when, during the process of destruction of the old properties, more than 40 ancient temples were rediscovered. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)