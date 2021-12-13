Paris appeals court cuts fine against UBS in tax evasion case
Reuters | Updated: 13-12-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 18:43 IST
A Paris appeals court on Monday said UBS must pay 1.8 billion euros in penalties in a case in which the Swiss bank was found guilty of helping clients stash undeclared assets offshore.
The original penalty, imposed after a trial in 2019, came in at 4.5 billion euros ($5.07 billion). ($1 = 0.8879 euros)
