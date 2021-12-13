Paris appeals court cuts fine against UBS in tax evasion case

A Paris appeals court on Monday said UBS must pay 1.8 billion euros in penalties in a case in which the Swiss bank was found guilty of helping clients stash undeclared assets offshore.

The original penalty, imposed after a trial in 2019, came in at 4.5 billion euros ($5.07 billion). ($1 = 0.8879 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)