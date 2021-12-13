Left Menu

Four killed in two road accidents in MP

In another accident, two men were killed and another one injured when their bike collided with a car coming from the opposite direction near the Banjli airstrip in Ratlam city on Sunday midnight, Industrial area police station in-charge OP Singh said.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 13-12-2021 18:46 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 18:46 IST
Four persons were killed and as many others injured in two separate road accidents in Shajapur and Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Monday. Two persons were killed and three others injured when a container truck hit a stationary car on the Agra-Mumbai highway in the Shajapur district, about 150 km from Bhopal, on Sunday night. The victims were headed to Ujjain from Ashok Nagar, Maksi police station in-charge Gopal Singh Chouhan said.

Those travelling in the car were changing a punctured tyre on a roadside near an eatery when a container truck hit their vehicle, he said.

Two persons, identified as Rajiv Singh and Shivjeet Singh Yadav, both residents of Ashok Nagar, died on the spot. Three others - a woman and two boys aged 2 and 19 years - were injured and admitted to Shajapur district hospital, he said.

After the accident, the truck driver fled the spot leaving his vehicle behind, the official said, adding that efforts were on to trace him.

In another accident, two men were killed and another one injured when their bike collided with a car coming from the opposite direction near the Banjli airstrip in Ratlam city on Sunday midnight, Industrial area police station in-charge OP Singh said. The duo, identified as Nahru (25) and Kuldeep (22) died on the spot while their injured friend was referred to Indore for further treatment.

The car driver fled the spot with the vehicle and a search is on to nab him, he said.

