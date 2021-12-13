Pro-Kannada activists allegedly hurl black ink on MES leader

A group of Pro-Kannada activists allegedly hurled black ink on Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) leader Deepak Dalvi when he was staging a protest along with other activists on Monday morning leading to tension in Tilakwadi area of the city.

After the incident, police detained the accused and took them away from the spot.

''A case has been registered against the accused,'' a police officer at the Tilakadavadi police station told PTI.

Enraged by the incident, the MES has announced a Belagavi Bandh on Tuesday. A large number of police personnel have been deployed in key areas of the city.

MES members also took out a rally in the city, 'purified' Dalvi by bathing him with milk and held a public meeting.

According to police, the MES members were opposing the holding of the winter session of the Karnataka legislature in the city. The session commenced on Monday at the Suvarna Soudha here.

The MES has been demanding the merger of Belagavi with Maharashtra claiming that the district has a substantial Marathi population, which is opposed by pro-Kannada organisations.

