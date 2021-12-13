Left Menu

Pro-Kannada activists allegedly hurl black ink on MES leader

A group of Pro-Kannada activists allegedly hurled black ink on Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti MES leader Deepak Dalvi when he was staging a protest along with other activists on Monday morning leading to tension in Tilakwadi area of the city.After the incident, police detained the accused and took them away from the spot.A case has been registered against the accused, a police officer at the Tilakadavadi police station told PTI.Enraged by the incident, the MES has announced a Belagavi Bandh on Tuesday.

PTI | Belagavi | Updated: 13-12-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 18:48 IST
Pro-Kannada activists allegedly hurl black ink on MES leader
  • Country:
  • India

A group of Pro-Kannada activists allegedly hurled black ink on Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) leader Deepak Dalvi when he was staging a protest along with other activists on Monday morning leading to tension in Tilakwadi area of the city.

After the incident, police detained the accused and took them away from the spot.

''A case has been registered against the accused,'' a police officer at the Tilakadavadi police station told PTI.

Enraged by the incident, the MES has announced a Belagavi Bandh on Tuesday. A large number of police personnel have been deployed in key areas of the city.

MES members also took out a rally in the city, 'purified' Dalvi by bathing him with milk and held a public meeting.

According to police, the MES members were opposing the holding of the winter session of the Karnataka legislature in the city. The session commenced on Monday at the Suvarna Soudha here.

The MES has been demanding the merger of Belagavi with Maharashtra claiming that the district has a substantial Marathi population, which is opposed by pro-Kannada organisations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities at first-of-its kind nanotechnology centre in Northeast

IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities at first-of-its kind nanotechno...

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -draft statement

EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -dra...

 Global
3
Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after review; Japan researchers use ostrich cells to make glowing COVID-19 detection masks and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after revi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021