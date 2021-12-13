7 J&K Armed Police personnel injured after militants fire at their bus in Srinagar outskirts

At least seven personnel of the Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police were injured on Monday when militants opened fire on their bus in Zewan area on the outskirts of Srinagar city, officials said.

The incident took place in Pantha Chowk area this evening, they said. The officials said at least seven policemen sustained injuries in the attack. Further details of the incident are awaited, they added. PTI MIJ AAR AAR

