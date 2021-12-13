7 J&K Armed Police personnel injured after militants fire at their bus in Srinagar outskirts
At least seven personnel of the Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police were injured on Monday when militants opened fire on their bus in Zewan area on the outskirts of Srinagar city, officials said.The incident took place in Pantha Chowk area this evening, they said. The officials said at least seven policemen sustained injuries in the attack.
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 13-12-2021 18:51 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 18:51 IST
- Country:
- India
At least seven personnel of the Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police were injured on Monday when militants opened fire on their bus in Zewan area on the outskirts of Srinagar city, officials said.
The incident took place in Pantha Chowk area this evening, they said. The officials said at least seven policemen sustained injuries in the attack. Further details of the incident are awaited, they added. PTI MIJ AAR AAR
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Zewan
- Kashmir Armed Police
- Jammu
- Pantha Chowk
- PTI MIJ
- Srinagar city
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Jammu divisional commissioner reviews Covid mitigation measures amid Omicron scare
BSF Jammu IG calls troops to scale newer heights on 57th Raising Day
Cycle tracks with state-of-art facilities in Jammu soon
Peace along India-Pak border in Jammu due to robust domination, surveillance: BSF IG D K Boora
Jammu: 4 arrested fro stealing SAIL iron bars