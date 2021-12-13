LIVE UPDATES

Thousands of people are present on various ghats as PM Modi witnesses 'Ganga Aarti' from Swami Vivekananda cruise. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, are among leaders who joined PM Modi on the cruise ride.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)