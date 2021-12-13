Left Menu

14 police personnel injured in militant attack on their bus on outskirts of Srinagar

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 13-12-2021 19:06 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 19:06 IST
At least 14 Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police personnel were injured on Monday when militants opened fire on their bus on the outskirts of Srinagar city, officials said.

The attack took place in Zewan in Pantha Chowk area this evening, they said.

They said at least 14 police personnel sustained injuries in the attack. The injured have been taken to various hospitals.

The area has been cordoned off and a search operation launched to track down the assailants, the officials said, adding that further details are awaited.

