US defence secy speaks to Rajnath; conveys condolences over demise of Gen Rawat, 12 others
US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday held a telephonic conversation with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and conveyed condolences over the death of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 armed forces personnel in a helicopter crash near Coonoor.
US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday held a telephonic conversation with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and conveyed condolences over the death of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 armed forces personnel in a helicopter crash near Coonoor. In a tweet, Singh appreciated the call by his American counterpart. ''Deeply appreciate the telephone call from @SecDef, Mr Lloyd Austin, who expressed his condolences on the demise of CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 armed forces personnel,'' Singh said.
''Secretary Austin warmly recalled his meeting with Gen Rawat during latter's recent visit to USA,'' he said.
Gen Rawat, India's first Chief of Defence Staff, his wife Madhulika and 11 armed forces personnel were killed on December 8 in the helicopter crash near Coonoor.
Last week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Gen Rawat was a ''strong leader and advocate for India, and his passing is a great loss for both of our nations''.
''As India's first Chief of Defence Staff, General Rawat spearheaded a historic period of transformation in the Indian military,'' a statement by the US Embassy had said.
