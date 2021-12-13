Left Menu

CAT's Jammu, Srinagar benches to provide speedy relief to govt employees: Jitendra Singh

It is worth highlighting that both the buildings of CAT at Jammu and Srinagar respectively have been allotted by the UT government, it said.Singh said the jurisdiction of Jammu bench of CAT extends up to 10 districts of UT of JK and one district Leh from UT of Ladakh, while the jurisdiction of Srinagar bench extends up to 10 districts of UT of JK and one district Kargil from UT of Ladakh, the statement said.The people-friendly reforms undertaken in the last seven years have benefitted the entire country, including the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2021 19:14 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 19:14 IST
CAT's Jammu, Srinagar benches to provide speedy relief to govt employees: Jitendra Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Hailing the high disposal rate of the newly created Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) benches of Jammu and Srinagar, Union minister Jitendra Singh on Monday said they would provide speedy relief to central government employees on service matters.

While reviewing the functioning of these two benches along with CAT Chairman Manjula Das, the minister was glad to note that in a span of just 15 days, more than 100 cases were disposed of by the Srinagar bench, while the Jammu bench disposed of over 6,000 cases in over one year.

The Srinagar CAT Bench was inaugurated by Singh last month, while the Jammu bench was inaugurated by him in June last year, a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry said. The two CAT benches in Jammu and Kashmir deal exclusively with service matters of central government employees, it said.

Singh said it is the only Union Territory in the country to have two CAT benches and this signifies the impetus that the government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi gives to Jammu and Kashmir and the well-being of its government officers and staff so as to keep them a motivated force which would ultimately accelerate the development of the UT.

The minister said two benches for J&K will go a long way in not only reducing the burden of various courts, but would also provide to the persons covered by the administrative tribunals, speedy relief in respect of their grievances and service matters, the statement said. It is worth highlighting that both the buildings of CAT at Jammu and Srinagar respectively have been allotted by the UT government, it said.

Singh said the jurisdiction of Jammu bench of CAT extends up to 10 districts of UT of J&K and one district Leh from UT of Ladakh, while the jurisdiction of Srinagar bench extends up to 10 districts of UT of J&K and one district Kargil from UT of Ladakh, the statement said.

The people-friendly reforms undertaken in the last seven years have benefitted the entire country, including the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, he said. Singh said that more than 800 central laws, which were not applicable to Jammu and Kashmir earlier, have been made applicable after August 5, 2019 for the benefit of people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, so that they can enjoy the same rights as people in the rest of India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities at first-of-its kind nanotechnology centre in Northeast

IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities at first-of-its kind nanotechno...

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -draft statement

EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -dra...

 Global
3
Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after review; Japan researchers use ostrich cells to make glowing COVID-19 detection masks and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after revi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021