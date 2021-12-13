LIVE UPDATES

Left Menu

13-12-2021
Ganga Aarti of Kashi always fills the inner soul with new energy. Today, after fulfilling the big dream of Kashi, attended the Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat and bowed down to Maa Ganga for her grace: PM Modi tweets. PM accompanied by 12 CMs and three deputy CMs of BJP-ruled states and their family members on the cruise ride.

