Two police personnel killed, several injured in militant attack in Indian Kashmir

Two police personnel were killed in a militant attack on the outskirts of Indian Kashmir's main city of Srinagar on Monday, police said.

Militants opened fire on a police vehicle, injuring at least 14 personnel, two of whom succumbed to their injuries, Kashmir police said on Twitter. "All the injured personnel evacuated to hospital. Area cordoned off," Kashmir police said.

The Himalayan region is claimed in full by both India and Pakistan, but each nuclear-armed neighbour only controls parts of it.

