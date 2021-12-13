BRIEF-Hong Kong SFC Issues Circular To Licensed Corporations On Scheme For Quarantine-Free Travel To Mainland China

HONG KONG SFC

* ISSUES CIRCULAR TO LICENSED CORPORATIONS ON SCHEME FOR QUARANTINE-FREE TRAVEL TO MAINLAND CHINA

* SAYS CORPORATIONS WITH MAINLAND BUSINESS WHOSE EXECUTIVES HOLD REGIONAL ROLES WILL BE INCLUDED IN THE FIRST PHASE Source text https://apps.sfc.hk/edistributionWeb/gateway/EN/circular/doc?refNo=21EC65

