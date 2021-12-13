District judiciary should have freedom of mind to decide case on its own merit: SC

The district judiciary should have the freedom of mind to decide a case on its own merit and “indictment and condemnation” over a judgement rendered, on considering all the materials placed before it, should be avoided, the Supreme Court said on Monday.

The apex court, which said that an appellate court shall not expect the trial court to act in a particular way depending upon the sensitivity of the case, observed that the appellate court is expected to maintain a “degree of caution” before making any remark.

A bench of Justices S K Kaul and M M Sundresh observed this while setting aside an order of the Karnataka High Court which had reversed a trial court judgement acquitting two men who were accused of murdering a police officer in 2001.

The high court had convicted the two accused in the case and they were sentenced to life imprisonment.

“At times, courts do have their constraints. We find, different decisions being made by different courts, namely, trial court on the one hand and the appellate courts on the other. If such decisions are made due to institutional constraints, they do not augur well,” the top court said in its 20-page judgement delivered on the appeals filed by the accused.

The bench said the district judiciary is expected to be the “foundational court” and, therefore, should have the “freedom of mind to decide a case on its own merit or else it might become a stereotyped one rendering conviction on a moral platform.” “Indictment and condemnation over a decision rendered, on considering all the materials placed before it, should be avoided. The appellate court is expected to maintain a degree of caution before making any remark,” it said.

The bench said there is a hierarchy of courts in dealing with cases and it should be appreciated if a trial court decides a case on its own merit despite its sensitivity.

It noted that when a trial court renders its decision by acquitting the accused, presumption of innocence gathers strength before the appellate court. “Certainly, the court of first instance has its own advantages in delivering its verdict, which is to see the witnesses in person while they depose,” it said.

The bench said the appellate court is expected to involve itself in a deeper, studied scrutiny of not only the evidence before it, but is duty bound to satisfy itself whether the trial court decision is both possible and plausible view. “When two views are possible, the one taken by the trial court in a case of acquittal is to be followed on the touchstone of liberty along with the advantage of having seen the witnesses. Article 21 of the Constitution of India also aids the accused after acquittal in a certain way, though not absolute,” it noted.

It said every case has its own journey towards the truth and it has to be found on the basis of evidence available before it. “There is no room for subjectivity nor the nature of offence affects its performance,” it said.

The bench noted that in the case, the sessions court had threadbare considered all the materials, including the witnesses who turned hostile, and after due scrutiny, benefit of doubt was extended to the accused.

It said the state had filed an appeal before the high court which reversed the order of acquittal on the grounds, including that the trial court had “no idea of the concept of dying declaration and the principle governing it”.

“We feel it is unnecessary on the part of the high court to make such strong comments on the judgment written by the trial court,” the bench noted in its verdict.

It said when the evidence of three prosecution witnesses were not accepted by the trial court, there cannot be a dying declaration in existence. “Thus, the appeals are accordingly allowed. Consequently, the orders of conviction passed by the high court stand set aside,” the top court said.

