Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 13-12-2021 19:50 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 19:50 IST
EU hits Russian mercenary group Wagner with sanctions
The European Union imposed sanctions on Russian private military contractor Wagner Group on Monday, as well as on three other entities and individuals, including former Russian military intelligence officers accused of mercenary work in Ukraine.

Among those targeted, the EU blacklisted Dimitriy Utkin, a former Russian military intelligence (GRU) officer, saying he was the founder of the Wagner Group and responsible for "coordinating and planning operations for the deployment of Wagner Group mercenaries in Ukraine".

Three entities linked to the Wagner Group that the EU said were involved in oil and gas production in Syria were also hit with sanctions.

