Italy prosecutors investigate soccer agents Ramadani, Chiodi in tax evasion case

The 11 soccer teams are not part of the ongoing investigations and were just asked to provide documents, the prosecutors said.

Reuters | Updated: 13-12-2021 19:50 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 19:50 IST
Italian prosecutors are investigating soccer agents Abdilgafar Ramadani and Pietro Chiodi over alleged tax evasion and money laundering in transactions carried out in Italy, a document from Milan prosecutors' office showed on Monday.

The investigations target transactions the two agents carried with 11 Italian soccer clubs since 2018, including Juventus, Inter Milan and AC Milan, according to the document, seen by Reuters. Ramadani, who was born in present North Macedonia and is now based in Ireland, and Chiodi, an Italian national, were not immediately available for comment.

Milan's prosecutors office said in a statement earlier on Monday that Italy's tax police had requested the 11 soccer clubs to provide documents about the business transactions they had with the two sports agents under investigation. Judicial sources said business transactions under scrutiny include footballer Miralem Pjanic's transfer from Juventus to Barcelona in 2020, and Federico Chiesa's transfer from Fiorentina to Juventus in 2020.

The Italian agent's companies are currently being searched, the prosecutors added.

(Reporting Emilio Parodi, additional reporting by Peter Hall, writing by Giulio Piovaccari; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

