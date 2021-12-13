Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens flat; Fed meeting eyed

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-12-2021 20:05 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 20:04 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
Wall Street's main indexes opened flat on Monday as investors braced for a Federal Reserve meeting later this week, while Apple Inc's shares continued climbing as it neared $3 trillion in market capitalization.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 12.06 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 35,958.93.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 1.72 points, or 0.04%, at 4,710.30, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 9.33 points, or 0.06%, to 15,621.27 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

