Dacoits loot cash and jewellery from house in Nagpur

Seven armed dacoits looted cash and jewellery worth Rs one lakh from a house in Shivangaon colony in Nagpur of Maharashtra by threatening a couple, police said on Monday. They threatened its occupants, a married couple, with sharp weapons and decamped with gold ornaments and Rs 32,000 cash, worth Rs one lakh.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 13-12-2021 20:05 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 20:05 IST
Seven armed dacoits looted cash and jewellery worth Rs one lakh from a house in Shivangaon colony in Nagpur of Maharashtra by threatening a couple, police said on Monday. The incident occurred on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday in the Chinchbhavan area under the Beltarodi police station limits, an official said. The dacoits first targetted the locked house of a CRPF jawan but left it empty-handed. They then entered the neighbouring house by drilling a hole in the kitchen door and gained entry, he said. They threatened its occupants, a married couple, with sharp weapons and decamped with gold ornaments and Rs 32,000 cash, worth Rs one lakh. After receiving the information, a police team reached the spot, the official said.

He said the police spotted a suspected biker and chased him to Rajiv Nagar on Wardha road. In the rush to evade the police, the bike hit a road divider but its rider managed to flee.

Police have registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and a search is on to trace the dacoits.

