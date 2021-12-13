Cal HC asks Centre to file reply to plea seeking Netaji's picture on currency notes

The Calcutta High Court on Monday granted eight weeks' time to the Centre to file its reply to a petition seeking Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's picture on currency notes like that of Mahatma Gandhi.

Ninety-four year-old petitioner Harendranath Biswas, who claims he was a freedom fighter, alleged in the PIL that the central government has not given Netaji his due recognition.

The petitioner's lawyer submitted that Netaji's picture be displayed on Indian currency notes.

Appearing for the Union of India, additional solicitor general Y J Dastoor prayed for eight weeks' time to file an affidavit-in-opposition. Granting the prayer, the division bench comprising Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj directed that the matter be listed for further hearing on February 21 next year.

