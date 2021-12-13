U.S. Supreme Court snubs J&J's bid to avoid Mississippi talc lawsuit

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a bid by Johnson & Johnson to throw out a lawsuit brought by the state of Mississippi over allegations that the company failed to inform residents that its talc-based products increased the risks of developing ovarian cancer.

The justices left in place an April ruling by the Mississippi Supreme Court that allowed the lawsuit to move forward.

