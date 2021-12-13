Left Menu

Two LeT militants, including foreign ultra, killed in encounter in J&K

Both the slain terrorists were affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT, he said.According to police records, the spokesperson said that the terrorists were involved in several terror crime cases and civilian atrocities, and played a key role in number of recent killings in Srinagar city.On March last year, Wani, along with his associates, fired upon police party post Warpora Sopore in which a police personnel Wajahat Asadullah was martyred and a civilian Shaban Wagay was killed.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 13-12-2021 20:14 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 20:14 IST
Two LeT militants, including foreign ultra, killed in encounter in J&K
  • Country:
  • India

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants, including a foreign ultra, were killed in a brief ''chance'' encounter in Rangreth area of the city on Monday, police said. Giving details, a police spokesperson said that based on a specific input regarding the movement of terrorists in the general area of Rangreth, surprise 'naka' checking points were established tactically by police in the area. ''During checking at one such naka manned by a small team of Srinagar Police, two suspected people, on noticing the police party, fired indiscriminately upon them. However, the fire was effectively retaliated, leading to a brief encounter in which two terrorists were neutralised on (the) spot,'' he said.

The spokesperson identified one of the ultras as Aadil Ahmad Wani, a resident of Daramdoora Shopian who was ''a Pakistan-trained 'A' category terrorist''.

''Another killed terrorist as per credible sources is a foreign terrorist yet the same is being further ascertained. Both the slain terrorists were affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT,'' he said.

According to police records, the spokesperson said that the terrorists were involved in several terror crime cases and civilian atrocities, and played a key role in number of recent killings in Srinagar city.

''On March last year, Wani, along with his associates, fired upon police party post Warpora Sopore in which a police personnel Wajahat Asadullah was martyred and a civilian Shaban Wagay was killed. ''Besides, the slain terrorist was also involved in several grenade attacks on police or security forces establishments, including a grenade attack at the Sopore bus stand in which 19 civilians were injured, a grenade attack at Police Post Bus Stand Sopore in which two police personnel were injured,” he said.

Arms and ammunition, including two AK rifles, and other incriminating materials were recovered from the site of encounter and they have all been taken into case records for further investigation and to probe their complicity in other terror crimes, the spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities at first-of-its kind nanotechnology centre in Northeast

IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities at first-of-its kind nanotechno...

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -draft statement

EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -dra...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after review; Japan researchers use ostrich cells to make glowing COVID-19 detection masks and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after revi...

 Global
4
Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021