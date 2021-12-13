BJD leader's personal security guard found dead
Puri BJP MLA Jayant Sadangi demanded an impartial inquiry into the case was required.
Odisha police on Monday fished out the body of the personal security guard of senior BJD leader and the state Planning Board deputy chairman, Sanjay Das Burma, from a river in Puri district.
The police have detained three persons for interrogation in the case.
Chittaranjan Palai was missing since Saturday and search was on after the motorcycle, footwear and chain belonging to him was recovered near Gadamrugasira bridge in the district on Sunday night.
The man's family alleged that he was murdered when he went to attend a feast on Saturday along with a person close to Das Burma. The family, which lodged a missing diary at Puri town police station, also alleged that there was an old dispute between the two men as Palai was close to Das Burma and others in the group were not happy about it. Puri BJP MLA Jayant Sadangi demanded an impartial inquiry into the case was required. “But I am not sure whether an impartial probe will be done,” he said.
