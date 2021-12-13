Trial of Park Street rape accused not to be held till Friday: Cal HC

The Calcutta High Court on Monday directed that trial of the main accused in a 2012 gang rape case in the city's Park Street be not taken up for hearing by the lower court till December 17.

The key accused moved the high court challenging a lower court order disallowing cross-examination of some witnesses by his lawyer.

The state lawyer submitted before the bench of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha that it has not been served a copy of the application.

Justice Mantha directed that a copy of the application made by the petitioner be served to the state.

The lawyer representing the main accused submitted that the next date of hearing before the lower court is on Tuesday.

The bench directed that the lower court will not hear the matter till Friday when it will take up for hearing Khan's application.

The main accused was arrested from Noida in Uttar Pradesh in September 2016, after evading the police for four years since the incident of gang rape of the woman in a moving car in February 2012.

The other three accused in the case were convicted and sentenced to 10 years' rigorous imprisonment in December 2015.

The victim, a mother of two, died in March 2015 of encephalitis. The gang rape incident had triggered an uproar in the state at that time.

