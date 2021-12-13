HC rejects bail plea of former BJP MLA from Gosaiganj in Ayodhya in forgery case

The Allahabad High Court on Monday turned down the bail plea of former BJP MLA from Gosaiganj constituency in Ayodhya district Indra Pratap alias Khabbu Tiwari in connection with a nearly three-decade-old case of forgery.

Justice Sangeeta Chandra of the Lucknow bench dismissed Tiwari's plea, saying he is not entitled to bail at this stage.

An Additional Session Judge had on October 18 this year awarded five-year imprisonment to Tiwari after which he was sent to jail in the 1992 case lodged in Ram Janmabhoomi police station for allegedly taking admission in Saket Mahavidyalaya on the basis of a fake mark sheet.

Tiwari was recently disqualified from the membership of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly owing to his conviction by the ASJ court.

He challenged the judgment of the ASJ in the high court and sought bail during the pendency of the appeal.

Hearing the plea, the high court did not prima facie find a case to release him on bail.

“From the perusal of evidence on record, the appellant is not entitled to bail at this stage”, the judge said. PTI COR SAB RT RT

