Left Menu

HC rejects bail plea of former BJP MLA from Gosaiganj in Ayodhya in forgery case

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 13-12-2021 20:32 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 20:32 IST
HC rejects bail plea of former BJP MLA from Gosaiganj in Ayodhya in forgery case
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court on Monday turned down the bail plea of former BJP MLA from Gosaiganj constituency in Ayodhya district Indra Pratap alias Khabbu Tiwari in connection with a nearly three-decade-old case of forgery.

Justice Sangeeta Chandra of the Lucknow bench dismissed Tiwari's plea, saying he is not entitled to bail at this stage.

An Additional Session Judge had on October 18 this year awarded five-year imprisonment to Tiwari after which he was sent to jail in the 1992 case lodged in Ram Janmabhoomi police station for allegedly taking admission in Saket Mahavidyalaya on the basis of a fake mark sheet.

Tiwari was recently disqualified from the membership of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly owing to his conviction by the ASJ court.

He challenged the judgment of the ASJ in the high court and sought bail during the pendency of the appeal.

Hearing the plea, the high court did not prima facie find a case to release him on bail.

“From the perusal of evidence on record, the appellant is not entitled to bail at this stage”, the judge said. PTI COR SAB RT RT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities at first-of-its kind nanotechnology centre in Northeast

IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities at first-of-its kind nanotechno...

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -draft statement

EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -dra...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after review; Japan researchers use ostrich cells to make glowing COVID-19 detection masks and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after revi...

 Global
4
Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021