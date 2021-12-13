Left Menu

One of missing crew found dead on board capsized Danish ship

The Swedish Maritime Administration said in a statement the crew member had been found after a search of the vessel. Police said the person was dead. The other member of the Danish crew is still missing. The Danish barge collided with a British vessel in a busy maritime route off Sweden during the night.

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 13-12-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 20:39 IST
One of missing crew found dead on board capsized Danish ship
  • Country:
  • Sweden

One crew member of a Danish ship which capsized after being struck by a larger British freighter in the Baltic Sea off the south coast of Sweden has been found dead, authorities said on Monday. The Swedish Maritime Administration said in a statement the crew member had been found after a search of the vessel.

Police said the person was dead. The other member of the Danish crew is still missing.

The Danish barge collided with a British vessel in a busy maritime route off Sweden during the night.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities at first-of-its kind nanotechnology centre in Northeast

IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities at first-of-its kind nanotechno...

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -draft statement

EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -dra...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after review; Japan researchers use ostrich cells to make glowing COVID-19 detection masks and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after revi...

 Global
4
Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021