Delhi L-G asks authorities to strengthen current institutional mechanism of traffic management

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Monday asked authorities to employ state of the art technology to strengthen the current institutional mechanism of traffic management in the city.

In a meeting with the commissioner of police, additional chief secretary (home) and other senior officers, Baijal reviewed the status of traffic management.

''While appreciating the progress made so far, emphasized the vital linkage between effective traffic management and reduction in pollution and called upon the officials to use state of the art technology to strengthen the current institutional mechanism of traffic managemnt,'' the lieutenant governor tweeted after the meeting.

The progress of Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS), status of measures taken for decongestion and prevention of accidents, status of enforcement including e-challan system were reviewed during the meeting.

