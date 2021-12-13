Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Teen gang-raped by two men in Raipur

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 13-12-2021 20:58 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 20:58 IST
Chhattisgarh: Teen gang-raped by two men in Raipur
A 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by two men in Raipur, police said on Monday.

Accused Javed Akhtar (24) and Rehman Ali (21), both of whom have been arrested, also threatened her against revealing the ordeal to anybody, Kotwali Station House Officer (SHO) Gautam Gowde said.

''As per the victim's complaint, on December 9, the duo took her to an isolated place in Kamal Vihar area on the pretext of a joyride and raped her. They then left her at Pachpedi Naka. After reaching home, the victim girl narrated the incident to her parents following which an offence was registered,'' he said.

The two have been charged under IPC sections 376D (gang-rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) as well as provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he added.

