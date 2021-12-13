Left Menu

Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Bill passed by Lok Sabha

The Lower House of Parliament on Monday passed the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

13-12-2021
The Bill seeks to replace the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021.

The Bill seeks to replace the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021. Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 11 AM on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the winter session of the Parliament commenced on November 29 and is scheduled to conclude on December 23. (ANI)

