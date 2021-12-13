Left Menu

Two held by police after ship collision off Sweden - prosecutor

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 13-12-2021 21:08 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 21:08 IST
  • Country:
  • Sweden

Two crew members from the British Vessel Scot Carrier are being held by police on suspicion of negligence resulting in death, after the ship collided with a smaller Danish boat in the Baltic Sea the Swedish Prosecution Authority said on Monday.

The authority said a British citizen born in 1991 and a Croatian citizen born in 1965 were detained as suspects in the investigation.

One crew member of a Danish barge has been found dead and another is missing after an overnight collision with a British vessel in a busy maritime route off Sweden.

