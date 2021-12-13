Two held by police after ship collision off Sweden - prosecutor
- Country:
- Sweden
Two crew members from the British Vessel Scot Carrier are being held by police on suspicion of negligence resulting in death, after the ship collided with a smaller Danish boat in the Baltic Sea the Swedish Prosecution Authority said on Monday.
The authority said a British citizen born in 1991 and a Croatian citizen born in 1965 were detained as suspects in the investigation.
One crew member of a Danish barge has been found dead and another is missing after an overnight collision with a British vessel in a busy maritime route off Sweden.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Swedish Prosecution Authority
- Scot Carrier
- British
- Croatian
- Danish
- Baltic Sea
- Sweden
ALSO READ
BJP dividing people like British rulers, alleges Baghel
UK police issue public appeal in British Sikh teenager's murder
France says it will not be held hostage by British politics on migration
France says it will not be held hostage by British politics on migration
British MI6 spy chief warns: the race is on for mastery of AI