MP woman angry with forced sex cuts off husband's genitals

PTI | Tikamgarh | Updated: 13-12-2021 21:11 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 21:11 IST
A woman severed the genitals of her 26-year-old husband after he allegedly forced her to have sex, police in Tikamgarh in Madhya Pradesh said on Monday.

The incident took place in Ramnagar area on December 7, a Jatara police station official said.

Jatara Police station in charge Trivendra Trivedi said a man had complained on Sunday that his 24-year-old wife chopped off his genitals when he tried to establish sexual relations with her against her will.

The man and woman had married in 2019 but had separated earlier due to quarrels before getting back together for some time now, he said.

''The man lodged a delayed complaint because he had to undergo surgery. A case under IPC section 324 for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means has been registered and further probe is underway,'' Trivedi added.

