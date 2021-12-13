Left Menu

'Journalist', 2 others, held for rape, blackmail in Jaipur

A man claiming to be a journalist was arrested on Monday along with two of his friends for allegedly raping a woman and extorting money from her, police here said.Key accused Sandeep Agarwal allegedly took private pictures of the woman and extorted Rs 1 lakh from her through blackmail, they said in a statement.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 13-12-2021 21:13 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 21:13 IST
A man claiming to be a journalist was arrested on Monday along with two of his friends for allegedly raping a woman and extorting money from her, police here said.

Key accused Sandeep Agarwal allegedly took private pictures of the woman and extorted Rs 1 lakh from her through blackmail, they said in a statement. The other two men arrested are Suresh Saini and Subhash Kumar Sain, it said. The accused threatened to make the victim's photos public and implicate her in a sex racket, police said. PTI AG VN VN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

