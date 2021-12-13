Left Menu

CJI Ramana pays homage to three former SC judges in condolence meeting

Chief Justice of India CJI N V Ramana Monday paid rich and glowing tributes to the late Supreme Court judges K Jayachandra Reddy, N P Singh and A R Lakshmanan, saying they have made rich contributions to the growing constitutional jurisprudence of our nation.Justice retired Reddy died on February 9 last year in Bengaluru at the age of 90, while Justice retired Singh, 88, breathed his last on July 21 last year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2021 21:22 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 21:22 IST
CJI Ramana pays homage to three former SC judges in condolence meeting
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana Monday paid rich and glowing tributes to the late Supreme Court judges K Jayachandra Reddy, N P Singh and A R Lakshmanan, saying they have made ''rich contributions to the growing constitutional jurisprudence of our nation''.

Justice (retired) Reddy died on February 9 last year in Bengaluru at the age of 90, while Justice (retired) Singh, 88, breathed his last on July 21 last year. Justice (retired) Lakshmanan, who was born on March 22, 1942, died on August 26, 2020 within 36 hours of the demise of his wife, Meenakshi Aachi.

''All three had adorned the Bench of this Court and have made rich contributions to the growing constitutional jurisprudence of our nation,” the CJI said in a full court reference held in the memory of the late judges.

“I pay my respectful homage to the departed souls. I pray to God to give strength and courage to the family members...,” he said.

The CJI, in a function held in hybrid mode in the apex court's auditorium here, recalled the contributions made by the judges.

''Justice K Jayachandra Reddy was elevated to the Supreme Court on 11th January, 1990 and retired on 14th July, 1994. Considering his passion for the cause of justice, he humbly accepted to continue as ad-hoc judge in the Supreme Court for another year,” Justice Ramana said.

Justice Singh, who was elevated as a judge of the High Court of Patna in 1973 at the young age of 42, got elevated to the Supreme Court in 1996 and later took on “the tough role to solve one the longest running litigations in the country – the Cauvery Water Dispute”, the CJI said.

“As the Chairman of the Cauvery water Dispute Tribunal, Justice N P Singh, delivered the award in the long-standing Cauvery Water Dispute. The report was subsequently affirmed by the Supreme Court of India,” he said.

Justice Lakshmanan was appointed as a Permanent Judge of the Madras High Court in 1990 and became the judge of the Supreme Court in 2002 and served for five years.

''During his tenure in the Supreme Court, he (Lakshmanan) contributed to more than 200 judgments touching upon wide-ranging issues, including that of taxation, management of religious institutions, service matters, labour laws and employee welfare, and many more,” he said.

Justice Lakhsmanan, as the Chairman of the 18th Law Commission, submitted 32 comprehensive reports to the Government of India recommending various measures to improve the judicial system, he said.

“My brother and sister judges join me in conveying our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, and we pray to the Almighty to give them strength to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude,” the CJI said.

The condolence meeting was also addressed by attorney general K K Venugopal and Supreme Court Bar Association president Vikas Singh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities at first-of-its kind nanotechnology centre in Northeast

IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities at first-of-its kind nanotechno...

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -draft statement

EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -dra...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after review; Japan researchers use ostrich cells to make glowing COVID-19 detection masks and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after revi...

 Global
4
Traditional buffalo race 'Kambala' held at Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka

Traditional buffalo race 'Kambala' held at Dakshina Kannada district in Karn...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021