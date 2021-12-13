Left Menu

Maha: Former VIDC MD discharged in PCA case

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 13-12-2021 21:23 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 21:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court quashed criminal proceedings under the Prevention of Corruption Act against Datta Shirke, the former managing director of Vidarbha Irrigation Development Corporation, his lawyer said on Monday.

Lawyer Shyam Dewani told PTI that the Nagpur unit of the state Anti Corruption Bureau had registered a case against his client Shirke and three others attached to VIDC on February 20, 2018 for allegedly increasing the tender cost of a project by 8.6 per cent in contravention of rules.

After Shirke's discharge application was rejected by a special judge, he approached the HC.

Justice Rohit Deo, in his order dated December 10, discharged Datta Shirke, advocate Dewani said.

