Left Menu

Woman found dead in Jaipur hotel

A 42-year-old woman was found dead here in a hotel room on Monday under suspicious circumstances, police said. She had checked into at a hotel on Ajmer road on Sunday. A man accompanying her left the hotel on Monday morning, they said. When the hotel staff knocked the room, they found it open.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 13-12-2021 21:44 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 21:44 IST
Woman found dead in Jaipur hotel
  • Country:
  • India

A 42-year-old woman was found dead here in a hotel room on Monday under suspicious circumstances, police said. The woman, Rajni Solanki, was separated from her husband for a long time. She had checked into at a hotel on Ajmer road on Sunday. A man accompanying her left the hotel on Monday morning, they said. When the hotel staff knocked the room, they found it open. The woman was found dead on bed, ACP Bhopal Singh said.

He said the woman had three children and the exact reason of death can only be known in post mortem report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities at first-of-its kind nanotechnology centre in Northeast

IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities at first-of-its kind nanotechno...

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -draft statement

EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -dra...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after review; Japan researchers use ostrich cells to make glowing COVID-19 detection masks and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after revi...

 Global
4
Traditional buffalo race 'Kambala' held at Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka

Traditional buffalo race 'Kambala' held at Dakshina Kannada district in Karn...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021