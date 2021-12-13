Suspected tiffin bomb kills 7-yr-old boy in Bihar

A seven-year-old boy was killed when a suspected ''tiffin bomb'' went off close to a Sufi shrine here on Monday, the police said.

The blast took place near Maqdoom Shah Dargah in Nathnanagar police station area of the district when Amrit Das, resident of a locality closeby, fiddled with one of the many tiffin boxes kept outside the shrine.

According to Nathnagar inspector Mohd Sajjad Hussain, the boy was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

Bomb disposal squad has been brought in to inspect the other abandoned tiffin boxes lying outside the dargah, said the inspector.

The incident has triggered tension in the communally sensitive Nathnagar area where three children were injured when a crude bomb went off in Momin Tola area two days ago and a ragpicker was killed in an explosion close to a railway track.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)