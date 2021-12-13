Left Menu

Maha Dy CM condemns ink attack on MES leader in K'taka

The session commenced on Monday at the Suvarna Soudha here.The MES has been demanding the merger of Belagavi with Maharashtra claiming the district has a substantial Marathi population.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-12-2021 22:02 IST
Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday condemned the “timid” ink attack on Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) leader Deepak Dalvi in Karnataka's Belagavi district.

In a statement, Pawar said the incident will not have any bearing on the movement there to get Marathi speaking areas merged with Maharashtra and, rather, it will gain momentum after this episode.

'The timid ink attack on Dalvi is despicable and I condemn it. The attack on Dalvi is a deliberate and well-planned attack on Marathi pride. Entire Maharashtra stands with Dalvi and the Marathi-language movement,” the statement quoted Pawar as saying.

A group of pro-Kannada activists allegedly hurled black ink on Dalvi when he was staging a protest along with others on Monday morning, leading to tension in Tilakwadi area of Belagavi.

After the incident, police detained the accused and took them away from the spot.

As per police, the MES members were opposing the holding of the winter session of the Karnataka legislature in the city. The session commenced on Monday at the Suvarna Soudha here.

The MES has been demanding the merger of Belagavi with Maharashtra claiming the district has a substantial Marathi population.

