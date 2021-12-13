2 held with Chinese pistol in Jammu

Two suspected criminals were arrested with a Chinese pistol in their possession here, police said on Monday. The arrest came during a night patrol, when a team near Jammu airport noticed a private vehicle parked on a roadside and found two men sitting inside, a police official said. When police approached them for inquiry, the two occupants of the car began shouting and assaulted the officers on duty, he said. Both accused, Randeep Singh and Lobjot Singh, were overpowered immediately and upon search were found to be carrying the pistol, the spokesman said.

He said the two were had carried the pistol apparently to commit some serious crime in the area. A case under relevant sections of the law was registered and an investigation is on, he said.

