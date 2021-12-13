Left Menu

2 held with Chinese pistol in Jammu

Two suspected criminals were arrested with a Chinese pistol in their possession here, police said on Monday. The arrest came during a night patrol, when a team near Jammu airport noticed a private vehicle parked on a roadside and found two men sitting inside, a police official said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 13-12-2021 22:05 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 22:03 IST
2 held with Chinese pistol in Jammu
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two suspected criminals were arrested with a Chinese pistol in their possession here, police said on Monday. The arrest came during a night patrol, when a team near Jammu airport noticed a private vehicle parked on a roadside and found two men sitting inside, a police official said. When police approached them for inquiry, the two occupants of the car began shouting and assaulted the officers on duty, he said. Both accused, Randeep Singh and Lobjot Singh, were overpowered immediately and upon search were found to be carrying the pistol, the spokesman said.

He said the two were had carried the pistol apparently to commit some serious crime in the area. A case under relevant sections of the law was registered and an investigation is on, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities at first-of-its kind nanotechnology centre in Northeast

IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities at first-of-its kind nanotechno...

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -draft statement

EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -dra...

 Global
3
Traditional buffalo race 'Kambala' held at Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka

Traditional buffalo race 'Kambala' held at Dakshina Kannada district in Karn...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after review; Japan researchers use ostrich cells to make glowing COVID-19 detection masks and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after revi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021