Decide on Pillai Commission report for holistic survey of all communities: HC

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 13-12-2021 22:16 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 22:14 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
The Kerala High Court on Monday directed the State government to take a decision on the report of the Justice (retd) A V Ramakrishna Pillai Commission which had recommended a socio, economic and community survey and population census of all the communities in the State.

Justice P V Kunhikrishnan directed the government to file an affidavit before January 31, 2022, with regard to the decision taken on the recommendations.

Also, the High Court allowed the State to go ahead with its sample survey of the forward communities after the government said it has nothing to do with the recommendations of the Pillai Commission or providing 10 per cent reservation to the economically weaker sections of society.

The order came on a plea by the Nair Service Society (NSS) seeking quashing of the government's decision to conduct the sample survey.

The NSS, in its plea, sought a direction to the State to carry out a survey and census as recommended by the Pillai Commission.

The lawyers, appearing for the government and the Kerala State Commission for Economically Backward Classes Among Forward Communities, said the sample survey has nothing to do with the recommendations in the report of the Pillai Commission.

The court, after hearing both sides, said when there was a recommendation to conduct a comprehensive survey, the government should take a specific stand on those recommendations as the report was submitted in February 2019.

The NSS, in its plea, contended that the sample survey would not bring out the complete picture with regard to the economically weaker sections among the forward communities.

